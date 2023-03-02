Irina Shayk Takes the Runway in Leather Boots & Charcoal Wool at Isabel Marant’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Irina Shayk was bundled up with a sleek edge on the runway for Isabel Marant’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Shayk walked in Marant’s latest show on Wednesday afternoon, wearing a two-toned black ensemble. The supermodel’s charcoal outfit featured a wool minidress with a silver side zipper, layered beneath a long matching anorak-style coat with glossy round black buttons.

Irina Shayk walks in Isabel Marant’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Shayk’s attire was simply finished with a large black leather Marant satchel, complete with a webbed strap woven with curved metal plates — which the model nonchalantly clutched under her arm for the occasion.

When it came to shoes, Shayk’s outfit was edgily finished with a sleek pair of boots. Her black leather thigh-high style featured faintly slouchy shafts with sharp pointed toes. Giving the piece a carefree edge were two silver zippers encircling the style at both knee and ankle-length heights — suggesting, perhaps, that the pair can be customized by its wearer into a different shape.

A closer look at Marant’s zippered boots on her fall 2023 runway. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The set added a sleek finish to Shayk’s attire, complementing her own edgy sense of style while remaining true to Marant’s effortlessly bohemian aesthetic.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Isabel Marant’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.