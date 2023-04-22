India Ria Amarteifio Gets Dramatic in Couture Dress & Christian Louboutin Pumps at ‘Queen Charlotte’ Premiere for Netflix UK

India Ria Amarteifio made a dramatic entrance at the “Queen Charlotte” London premiere.

On Friday, the premiere of the first spin-off from Netflix’s popular period drama “Bridgerton” took place in Leicester Square, with the “Queen Charlotte” cast bringing Regency-era London to life. The new series, titled “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” focuses on the backstory of the beloved character from the original show, exploring her journey to becoming the monarch and delving into her romantic life.

India Ria Amarteifio attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Her stylist, Holly White, chose an elegant couture look from Sabina Bilenko that featured a velvet bodice with pearl and diamond embellishments. The voluminous skirt was crafted from lustrous silk with intricate pleats and a modest train. The thespian’s ears were adorned with DeBeers jewels, while her hair was styled with cornrows in the front and wavy tresses in the back.

When it came to footwear, the fashion lover strapped on a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The point-toe silhouette of these shoes is undeniably dramatic, thanks to their satin uppers. The shoes also feature leather lining, a signature red leather sole, and a padded insole for comfort. Made in Italy, they are a stylish and high-quality addition to any wardrobe.

Amarteifio is known for her eclectic and versatile style. She often incorporates bold prints, bright colors, and statement accessories into her looks. India is also an advocate for sustainable fashion and often shares tips and advice on how to shop ethically. Her outfits are well put together and reflect her confident and playful personality. She frequently shares her makeup tutorials and tips on her social media platforms, incorporating bright eyeshadows and bold lip colors. Her fashion and style is fun, playful, and effortlessly chic.