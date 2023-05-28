Ice Spice Performs ‘Karma’ in Brandon Blackwood Boots and Sleek Outfits on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour

Ice Spice made waves with her latest performance — a surprise appearance on Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.

While onstage at the first night of Swift’s three-night tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Ice Spice went instantly viral while performing the duo’s remix of Swift’s anthem “Karma.” For the occasion, the 23-year-old rapper wore a custom Dion Lee outfit styled by Marissa Pelly: a black buckled cutout crop top and matching pleated miniskirt, each accented with rows of silver metal diamond eyelets.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The edgy set was sleekly finished with a black lace shrug and garters, as well as a sparkling diamond pendant necklace and bejeweled watch.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

When it came to footwear, Ice Spice’s outfit was complete with a pair of sharp boots from New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood. Her $565 Blair style featured black leather uppers with slouchy thigh-high shafts, finished by faintly squared pointed toes. The pair was complete with thin 3.5-inch stiletto heels for a sleek height boost, while it shafts were cinched with matching studded straps for a monochrome finish.

Brandon Blackwood’s Blair boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

However, this wasn’t the “In Ha Mood” rapper’s only moment with Swift. On Saturday, she returned for a second “Karma” performance in a sheer long-sleeved black catsuit, complete with curved crystal-embellished paneling and small feathered accents. The sleek one-piece was complemented with a pair of black suede platform boots with rounded toes and thick front soles for a sharp height boost. Swift, meanwhile, shimmered with Ice Spice in a beaded, sequined and crystal-embellished deep purple Zuhair Murad bodysuit with matching heeled Christian Louboutin boots.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s “Eras” national tour supports the musician’s eighth album, “Midnights” — as well as the ten “eras” of albums she’s released over the course of her career. Held from March 17 to August 9, the sold-out concert series features shows in cities including Nashville, Seattle, East Rutherford and Glendale, with opening acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Gracie Abrams and Gayle. Swift’s “Eras” tour has also featured a variety of “surprise song” performances, special guests — including Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff — and numerous themed onstage outfits from brands including Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti, Etro and Roberto Cavalli.

