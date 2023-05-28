Ice Spice’s Daring Style Includes Mesh Dresses, Matching Sets and Bold Boots

Ice Spice has made waves since rising to fame in late 2022 — and so has her daring sense of style.

The 23-year-old musician’s approach to dressing frequently includes daring and boundary-pushing attire with a wide range of sheer textures, cutouts and mesh — often hailing from editor-loved brands including Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta and Jean Paul Gaultier. However, with the help of stylist Marissa Pelly, she’s also packed an array of surprises up her sleeves — whether in a sleek Balmain gown at the Met Gala, or a preppy minidress in Coach’s front row during New York Fashion Week.

Ice Spice’s shoe choices are equally wide-ranging, and have risen in both consistency and height during her rise to fame. The musician regularly favors heeled boots, which have soared from slouchy wedges to over-the-knee styles from brands like Rick Owens and Brandon Blackwood. For formal occasions, she’s also leaned into trendy platform-soled pumps and sandals from labels including Stuart Weitzman.

Related Taylor Swift Sparkles in Bejeweled Versace Bodysuit and Christian Louboutin Boots on Her 'Eras' Tour Taylor Swift Masters All-White Summer Style in Polo Ralph Lauren's Breezy Bustier Top & Flat Sandals Coach Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride with Inclusive Campaign and New Colorful Sneakers, Sandals & More

Soon after rising to prominence with her TikTok-famous song “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Ice Spice hit the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Sept. 2022. For the occasion, the musician beat the Georgia heat in a white mesh dress over a matching bra and briefs — sharply paired with slouchy wedge-heeled booties, a heart-studded diamond chain necklace and Telfar’s metallic silver mini tote bag.

Ice Spice attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

In one of her most viral appearances in her debut New York Fashion Week season — which also included stops at Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith and Tia Adeola — Ice Spice arrived to Coach’s fall 2023 show in a head-to-toe look designed by creative director Stuart Vevers. Styled by Pelly, her spring 2023 attire featured a dark green minidress with golden yellow varsity lettering over sheer black tights. The singer’s outfit was complete with Coach’s red leather Tabby clutch and rust-toned suede platform pumps, as well as a whimsical diamond pendant necklace.

Ice Spice attends Coach’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Ice Spice solidified her position in fashion at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March 2023, where the “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” singer wore a black and white-striped Jean Paul Gaultier bodycon minidress — which was also the spring collection’s first celebrity outing, as Pelly revealed on Instagram. The piece was layered with sheer black Wolford tights, a diamond chain-link necklace and a sparkly Amina Muaddi clutch, as well as velvety black platform sandals.

Ice Spice at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For her first Met Gala, Ice Spice popped in a custom white embellished bodycon gown from Balmain, complete with sheer paneling, long sleeves and a draped train. Her Olivier Rousteing-designed outfit — virally made in under 24 hours — was smoothly complemented by diamond Effy Jewelry stud earrings and rings, a camera-shaped Judith Lieber clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Ice Spice at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Met Gala

For her first appearance on Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, Ice Spice hit the MetLife Stadium stage to perform the duo’s remix of “Karma.” For the occasion, she wore a custom stud-accented Dion Lee crop top and miniskirt with a sheer black lace garter and shrug. Her ensemble was finished by Pelly with a diamond-coated pendant necklace and watch, as well as slouchy black leather Brandon Blackwood boots elevated with thin stiletto heels.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

PHOTOS: Discover Ice Spice’s bold style over the years in the gallery.