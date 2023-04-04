Ice Spice Crawls Through Barbed Wire in Platform Boots for Heaven’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Ice Spice’s latest model moment came courtesy of Heaven — with a daring twist.

As seen on the Marc Jacobs-led brand’s Instagram, Ice Spice crawled through a spiked barbed wire fence in a desert, shot by Harley Weir in a gauzy brown-gray bodycon minidress. The faded Danielle Emerson-styled piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a thin cream star print, giving it a whimsical throwback edge. The “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” artist’s attire was finished with a large chain necklace and thin sparkling post earrings, as well as a round black shoulder bag with a metal chain strap.

When it came to footwear, Ice Spice slipped on a pair of Jacobs’ $595 Margaret boots to complete her outfit. The “In Ha Mood” singer’s style featured black calf-high uppers with rounded toes, covered in swirling embossments. Her Western-esque set was finished with thick ridged platform soles, complete with 5-inch block heels for a punchy height boost — smoothly fitting into Heaven’s Y2K-esque, grungy aesthetic.

The Heaven campaign marked Ice Spice’s latest fashionable venture, following her arrival at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards — where she wore a striped black and white bodycon dress with sheer black tights and platform sandals.

Related Serena Williams Strikes an Après-Ski Pose in Skinny Jeans & Slouchy Chocolate Boots Salma Hayek Welcomes Spring in Floral Pajamas & Heelless Sock Boots Rocky Brands Sells Servus Boot Brand Two Years After Acquiring It

Ice Spice at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Ice Spice often opts for casual and versatile styles with a vintage twist. The “Bikini Bottom” rapper often wears pointed-toe booties, tall boots and platform sandals from brands including Rick Owens. Off-duty, she can also be seen in faux fur boots. Aside from her shoe wardrobe, Ice Spice has notably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike and Ivy Park and attending Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

PHOTOS: Discover Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 collection in the gallery.