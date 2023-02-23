Hunter Schafer Brightens Up in Yellow Dress & Matching Heels at Prada’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Hunter Schafer brought a pop of pastels to Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the show on Thursday, Schafer wore a pale yellow dress. Her knee-length piece featured a flap-style front with long sleeves and a wide collar, cinched with two large round buttons reminiscent of the ’60s style. Opting to go sans jewelry, Schafer’s only accessory to view Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ latest designs was a brown leather shoulder bag with a buckled flap strap.

Hunter Schafer attends Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Schafer’s ensemble was finished with a set of matching close-toed pumps. The “Euphoria” actress’ style featured smooth leather uppers with lightly rounded pointed toes, accentuated by thin platform outsoles. A set of thick, slightly wedged heels totaling at least 3 inches in height finished the pair with a chunky base, given a preppy twist with matching front Mary Jane straps. The preppy style created a monochrome finish to Schafer’s outfit for the occasion.

A closer look at Schafer’s pumps. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Similarly to the floral-topped heels seen on Prada’s runway, Schafer’s outfit complemented the brand’s show space this season, where an industrial metal-floored room was spaced by columns lined with white flowers — witnessed by an audience including Emma Roberts, Charli D’Amelio, Naomi Ackie, Claire Foy, Olivia Cooke and Letitia Wright.

Models walk in Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Prada’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row Fetes Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer & More for Fall 2023 Collection