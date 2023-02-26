Hunter Schafer Gets Cozy in Shearling Coat and White Boots at Ferragamo’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Hunter Schafer was dressed to beat the winter chill at Ferragamo’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the Saturday occasion in Milan, Italy, Schafer posed in a black overcoat. The “Euphoria” actress‘ knee-length style included a black shearling base with a buttoned front, complete with two long sleeves covered in the same curling material. The soft piece was simply paired with sculpted silver earrings for a minimalist finish.

Hunter Schafer attends Ferragamo’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Schafer paired her dark outerwear with a sharp shoe choice: white boots. Her tall suede style included stretchy, faintly slouchy uppers with zippered sides. Lightly squared almond-shaped toes crafted from paneled white leather, as well as boxy outsoles and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, completed the style with a modern, practical base.

A closer look at Schafer’s boots. CREDIT: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Schafer was part of a star-studded front row to take in creative director Maximilian Davis’ newest designs — this season, focusing on minimalism with opaque coats, separates, wide-strapped mules and pointed-toe pumps in hues of black, white, navy blue, gray and bright red. Other audience members at the fashion-forward occasion included Uma Thurman, Shygirl, Kelela and Evan Mock.

(L-R): Rafael Pavarotti, Uma Thurman, Shygirl, Hunter Schafer, Jeno, Evan Mock and Dustin attend Ferragamo’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Discover bold street style at Milan Fashion Week in the gallery.