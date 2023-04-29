HoYeon Jung Returns to the Runway in Studded Skirt and Leather Boots for Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 Fashion Show

HoYeon Jung made a viral return to the runway with her signature nonchalant edge — specifically, in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show.

While walking on the runway on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea on Friday night, Jung opened the show in a tonal leather outfit by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The “Squid Game” star’s attire featured a glossy blue zip-up leather windbreaker with black and golden yellow piping. The sporty piece was tucked into a flared black leather miniskirt, accented with a large gold waist buckle and small studs.

HoYeon Jung walks the runway at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Justin Shin/Getty Images

A red leather top-handled handbag — reminiscent of Vuitton’s signature Alma style — completed Jung’s attire.

For footwear, Jung’s outfit was finished with a pair of chunky black leather boots. Her Vuitton style featured rounded toes with thick, exaggerated rubber soles and zippered fronts for a utilitarian finish. The set was given Ghesquiere’s signature romanticism with short calf-high shafts, complete with scrunched leather layers for a gathered appearance.

A closer look at Jung’s boots. CREDIT: Justin Shin/Getty Images

The moment marked Jung’ first runway appearance since her breakout role in “Squid Game” in 2021, as well as her Vuitton ambassadorship appointment that year.

HoYeon Jung walks the runway at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Justin Shin/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton hosted its pre-fall 2023 fashion show in Seoul, South Korea. The event featured creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest designs showcased on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the country’s Hangang River, with models including HoYeon Jung. Guests in attendance included Jaden and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Sunmi, Yuta and Chloe Grace Moretz.

