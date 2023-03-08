Hillary Clinton Suits Up in Black & Yellow With Pointy Heels for International Women’s Day at Forbes 30/50 Summit

Hillary Clinton was sharply outfitted for the 2023 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi today. The politician spoke at the event on a panel with Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska, tennis star Billie Jean King and activist Gloria Steinem, in honor of International Women’s Day.

While seated in Abu Dhabi at the United Arab Emirates for the occasion, Clinton wore a black suit with a long open-front blazer and matching trousers. The set was layered over a golden yellow top for an additional pop of color. The “Gutsy” host finished her outfit with an array of gleaming gold jewelry, including a disc-charm bracelet, bangle, sculpted ring and necklace, as well as ridged huggie hoop earrings.

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Clinton was all business in a pair of black leather heels. The former U.S. Secretary of State‘s pointed-toed set included triangular toes and smooth uppers, as well as rounded vamps. Though the style’s base could not be seen, it likely included short block or kitten heels — similar to styles Clinton has worn in the past for public-facing occasions.

Olena Zelenska and Hillary Clinton speak at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Clinton often opts for formal and versatile styles. The former first lady’s event and appearance footwear includes low-heeled black and nude-toned pumps, hailing from brands including Miu Miu. She’s worn a clear-heeled set of pumps, designed in her namesake by Katy Perry for Katy Perry Collections in 2017. She’s also worn sneakers by Kenneth Cole and Nike for casual occasions, and while off-duty, over the years.

