Hillary Clinton Joins Husband Bill Clinton at 92nd Street Y, New York’s 150th Anniversary in Plaid Blazer and Black Pumps

Hillary Clinton sat down with her husband and former President Bill Clinton for a talk with David Rubenstein in celebration of the 150th anniversary of 92nd Street Y, New York yesterday. The Clintons spoke candidly about their lives — what they’ve learned from one another, how they have influenced each other’s leadership styles and politics, their hopes for the future of America, and much more.

Hillary was clad in an oversized blazer with a plaid print in pink, orange and black featuring structural shoulders, large button-laden lapels and a boxy formal silhouette. The vibrant outerwear was worn overtop a simple black top and paired with black slacks in an equally relaxed and stripped-down style.

(L-R) David Rubenstein, Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton speak onstage during In Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York on May 04, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Matching the color scheme of her ensemble, the politician sported a beaded necklace in pink and orange, worn with a pair of shiny small gold hoop earrings.

On the footwear front, Hillary stepped out in classic black pumps. The shoes were comprised of pointed toes and black suede uppers all sat atop 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that offered the former secretary of state a conservative and walkable boost.

(L-R) Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton speak onstage during In Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York on May 04, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Hillary often opts for formal and versatile styles. The former first lady’s event and appearance footwear includes low-heeled black and nude-toned pumps, hailing from brands including Miu Miu. She’s worn a clear-heeled set of pumps, designed in her namesake by Katy Perry for Katy Perry Collections in 2017. She’s also worn sneakers by Kenneth Cole and Nike for casual occasions, and while off-duty, over the years.

