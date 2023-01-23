Hilary Duff Brightens Up in Red Dress & Chocolate Stilettos for ‘Good Morning America’

Let the rain fall down… Hilary Duff brightened up a dreary New York City morning in red-hot fashion.

While appearing on “Good Morning America” to discuss the second season of her hit comedy show “How I Met Your Father,” debuting on Hulu on Jan. 24, Duff wore a flowing red dress. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Lizzie McGuire” star‘s ensemble prominently featured a punchy scarlet A.W.A.K.E. Mode collared dress with long sleeves, a buttoned front and wide woven skirt.

Hilary Duff leaves ABC’s “Good Morning America” in Times Square in New York City on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: James Devaney/GC Images

Duff’s outfit was accessorized with a red lace top-handle handbag, as well as a gold Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bone cuff and sparkling Jacquie Aiche duster drop earrings

When it came to footwear, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress strapped into a set of heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman. Crafted from deep chocolate-brown satin, her style included closed counters with thin soles, toe and ankle straps. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a sleek finish, complemented by Duff’s matching chocolate-brown pedicure.

A closer look at Duff’s Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: James Devaney/GC Images

While on “Good Morning America,” Duff discussed the new season of “How I Met Your Father,” filming with a secret “How I Met Your Father” cast member and how she balances parenting and acting. You can view Duff’s full interview on YouTube, below.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

