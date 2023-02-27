Helen Mirren Soars in 6-Inch Vivienne Westwood Heels for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Photo Call

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Helen Mirren made a punk rock statement while beginning the press tour for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” The superhero film, which also stars Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, will be released on March 17.

The Oscar-winning actress posed at a photo call for the film in West Hollywood on Monday, making a statement in a red plaid coat. Her long style featured a double-breasted silhouette with long sleeves, a pointed collar and buckled belt, covered in an interlocking black and yellow tartan plaid print. Layered atop a silky red blouse, Mirren’s attire was complete with a knotted red velvet headband, as well as sparkling gold and crystal $225 hoop earrings by Alexis Bittar.

Helen Mirren attends the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of the Gods” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

(L-R): Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu attend the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of the Gods” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Mirren laced into a soaring pair of Vivienne Westwood pumps to complete her outfit. The actress’ $1,164 style featured black leather uppers with closed toes and platform soles, coated in allover crocodile embossments. The reptilian pair was finished with lace-up straps that tied around her ankles, as well as 5.9-inch block heels for a sharp height boost. The set added a punky finish to Mirren’s attire, allowing her outfit to appear both sophisticated and rebellious.

A closer look at Mirren’s Westwood heels. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

For footwear, Mirren never shies away from a shoe statement. The actress is known for her love of both kitten and soaring stiletto heels on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Vivienne Westwood and Roger Vivier. Off-duty, she can usually be seen in neutral lace-up sneakers from brands including Sole Bliss and Cariuma.

PHOTOS: Discover Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.