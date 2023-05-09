Heidi Klum Serves Fairy-Inspired Glamour in Sensual Clear Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Heidi Klum served up ethereal fairy style at the world premiere of Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. She wore a creation from Berlin-based designer Jasmin Erbaş Couture.

The model donned an exquisite gown boasting a metallic blooming pink design that was molded onto a stretch crepe base and adorned with intricate 3D embroidery. The dress’s sweeping sheer train added a touch of drama to the overall look. With its delicate detailing and whimsical silhouette, the gown was a true work of art and a showstopper on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on May 08, 2023. CREDIT: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

As for footwear, Klum embraced the sensual clear shoe trend, slipping into a pair of strappy sandals with a transparent finish. With a stiletto heel that added at least 5 inches to her height, she managed to elevate her overall look. The sandals were designed with a pointed toe that complemented the sleek and sophisticated aesthetic of her outfit.

Her latest collection of shoes features stylish sandals and boots from top brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. She has also been spotted wearing eye-catching pumps and mules from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, The Attico and Femme LA at formal events and on red carpets.

The mommy mogul is known for her eclectic style and fashion sense. From her early days as a supermodel to her current work as a TV host and fashion designer, she has embraced a wide range of looks, from classic and elegant to bold and daring. Her personal style often features statement pieces, pops of color and unexpected details that keep her looks fresh and exciting.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

