Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara Twin in ‘Accomplish Nothing’ Sweaters & Black Boots for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara twinned for their arrival on set of “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Pasadena, Calif.

For the occasion, both parties had fans seeing double in black slouchy sweaters with white graphic writing saying, “I Will Accomplish Nothing Today.”

Heidi Klum is seen arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” on April 06, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

Klum opted for black leather trousers while Vergara took a risk in black tights. Both parties carried matching bags and wore sunglasses

Twinning down to their feet, Vergara added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured suede uppers, a fitted silhouette, pointed toes, zipper closures and stiletto heels that added a few inches to the “Modern Family” star’s look.

Related Heidi Klum Goes Bold in Backless Shirt & Denim Pumps for 'America's Got Talent' Heidi Klum Pops in Orange Bodycon Dress & Spiked Sandals at 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Red Carpet Sofia Vergara Shines in Plunging Rhinestoned Corset & Platforms at 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Red Carpet

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” on April 06, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

Klum also wore black boots but in a thigh-high version made of a pleasing shiny vinyl in a slouchy style. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge’s pair also featured knife-like pointed toes and equally sharp stiletto heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches in height for a moderate boost.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

PHOTOS: See Sofia Vergara’s impressive street style evolution.