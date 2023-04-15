Heidi Klum Pops in Scribbled Pants, Hermès Birkin & White-Hot Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum was colorfully dressed for spring while filming “America’s Got Talent” this week.

On Friday, Klum arrived at the talent competition program’s studios in Los Angeles, wearing a vibrant ensemble. The television personality’s outfit for the occasion featured a white collared button-up blouse tucked into flowing trousers. Each piece featured an allover print of rectangular scribbles in a wide variety of hues — including black, red, green, yellow and blue — to create a colorful monochrome statement.

Heidi Klum arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 14, 2014. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Klum opted to finish her outfit with a pair of thin aviator sunglasses and gold drop earrings. Her outfit also notably featured a golden yellow leather Hermès Birkin handbag, complete with gold hardware. Klum opted to leave the top-handled style’s signature front lock unclasped, creating a nonchalant effect.

Related Sofia Vergara Gets Casual in Sweatpants & Dior Puffer Sneakers for 'America's Got Talent' Sofia Vergara Serves Casual-Chic Style in Distressed Jeans & Knot Sandals for 'America's Got Talent' Katie Holmes Upgrades Classic Style With Rhinestone Two-Tone Jeans & Metallic Mirror Pumps

Heidi Klum arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 14, 2014. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Making the Cut” host opted to finish her outfit with a pair of sleek white pumps. Her smooth leather style included pointed triangular toes, as well as thin stiletto heels that likely totaled 3-4 inches in height. The set gave Klum a sharp height boost for the occasion while remaining neutral and versatile to further allow her outfit’s colors to take center stage.

A closer look at Klum’s pumps. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

However, this wasn’t Klum’s only vibrant style moment this week. On Thursday, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived to film “AGT” in a whimsical Farm Rio outfit, featuring the Brazilian brand’s $136 floral cardigan, $167 floral pants and a zodiac-printed $195 shirtdress to create a mixed-prints statement. Her outfit was finished with a pair of chunky white platform Crocs clogs.

Heidi Klum arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 13, 2014. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.