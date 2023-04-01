Heidi Klum Attends ‘America’s Got Talent’ Taping in Black Denim Set and Matching Pumps

Heidi Klum was seen heading to set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Heidi Klum is seen arriving at “America’s Got Talent” taping on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was clad in a black formal set comprised of a midi length black denim high-waisted skirt worn with a cropped jacket made of the same material. Both the top and bottom featured contrasting silver button detailing. Layered underneath her jacket, Klum wore a unique black crop top with tie detailing running down the front, situating the shirt in place.

On the accessories front, the former “Project Runway” judge wore black rectangular aviator sunglasses which she coordinated with a large black leather tote bag lined with shiny silver studs. The star also stacked on a plethora of chunky gold rings worn with matching studs. As for her hair, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge wore her tresses simply straightened down with front-facing fringy bangs that framed her features.

Related Sofia Vergara Thinks Pink in 'Barbiecore' Wool Coat and Hot Pink Bow-Adorned Pumps for 'America's Got Talent' Hailey Bieber Evokes 90s Supermodels in Saint Laurent Micro Shorts & Pointy Pumps Heidi Klum Channels Barbiecore in Hot Pink Dress and Sock Boots for 'America's Got Talent'

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

On her feet, Klum opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair black pointed-toe pumps with a cut out detail that made her look fully monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction with striking scalloped cut-out detailing on the back of each heel. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Klum included.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

Heidi Klum is seen arriving at “America’s Got Talent” taping on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

PHOTOS: Check out Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.