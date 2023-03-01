Heidi Klum Preps for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ in Vibrant Sweater Dress & White-Hot Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum brought a sharp take to winter style while preparing to host “Germany’s Next Top Model” this week.

On Wednesday, the television personality posed in a new Reels video on Instagram, sharing a humorous clip at home while setting up her microphones and doing her hair and makeup at home before going on camera. For the occasion, Klum wore a bright yellow knit sweater dress over a light blue sleeveless top. Her outfit was finished with gold stud earrings, and — later in the evening — a leopard-printed faux fur $4,250 Celine Homme coat.

“Best part of the home office: I’m home in a flash from work,” Klum’s translated caption read.

When it came to footwear, the “Making the Cut” host opted to finish her outfit with a pair of sleek thigh-high boots. Providing higher coverage, the set included tall white leather uppers with pointed toes. Klum’s style was finished with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, giving her a slick height boost during the show.

Related Gigi Hadid Pops in Dip-Dyed Dress & Maroon Boots for 'Next in Fashion' Press Avril Lavigne Embraces 'No-Pants' Dressing in Graphic T-Shirt & Vinyl Boots at Courrèges' Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Beats Prince William in Spin Race in Heeled Boots & Houndstooth Skirt

This wasn’t her only sharp style moment this season; in February, Klum also made waves in a gold chain-printed dress by New York designers The Blonds at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.