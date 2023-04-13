Heidi Klum Wears Double Miniskirt With White Thigh-High Boots for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum was photographed heading to set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was clad in a white long-sleeve crew neck tucked into a jean double miniskirt. The hem of Klum’s bottoms was heavily distressed.

Heidi Klum is seen arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” taping on April 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the runway regular donned a bright blue trucker cap with a contrasting white graphic on the front worn with a mid-sized cream-colored Louis Vuitton crossbody bag with gold hardware and a plethora of pockets. Klum sported large aviator shades with mirrored lenses and wore her hair down in beachy waves hidden under her hat.

When it came to shoes, Klum’s outfit was finished with a pair of stark white thigh-high boots. Her pair was made of vinyl uppers with knife-like pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts. The white set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height.

Related Sofia Vergara Slips on Metallic Louboutins With Ruffled Top & Distressed Jeans for 'America's Got Talent' Heidi Klum Pops in Neon Green Bra Top, Ruched Skirt & White Alexander McQueen Sandals for 'America's Got Talent' Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara Twin in 'Accomplish Nothing' Sweaters & Black Boots for 'America's Got Talent'

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Heidi Klum is seen arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” taping on April 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Check out Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.