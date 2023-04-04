Heidi Klum Dances in Zebra-Print Miniskirt & Red Thigh-High Boots on ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ With Coco Rocha

Heidi Klum shared a short preview clip for “Germany’s Next Top Model” on her Instagram this Tuesday. The supermodel showed up dancing with fellow model Coco Rocha.

The short video saw Klum outfitted in a whimsical ensemble comprised of a zebra-print miniskirt worn with a bright yellow tee with a red cherry on the front. Overtop her graphic tee, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a red faux fur jacket in a cropped and boxy style.

When it came to shoes, Klum’s outfit was finished with a pair of bright red thigh-high boots. Her pair featured a sock-like construction in a vibrant tone that matched the hues present in her outfit with knife-like pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts. The tan set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height.

Klum’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

