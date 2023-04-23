Heidi Klum Twirls Into Coachella Weekend Barefoot in Sheer Floral Caftan

Heidi Klum twirled into Coachella weekend two in a video posted to her Instagram on Saturday.

The clip saw Klum’s silhouette reflected in a glass door, the model dancing to music by a scenic pool. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was dressed in a sheer caftan with a pink floral print. Usually used as a cover-up, the garment was instead worn with seemingly nothing underneath.

Rounding out her look the “America’s Got Talent” judge wore her long blond locks in a wild beachy style featuring front-facing bangs, the fringy style framing her features. For the video, Klum went barefoot, opting to keep her ensemble simple and clean.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with the German grocery store Lidl.

Last we saw her, Klum was clad in a Y2k-inspired outfit in a similar video posted to her Instagram. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge wore a metallic gold halter-style backless minidress featuring a strappy low back, slouchy bodice and a bodycon fit. The dress was worn with leather knee-high boots.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

PHOTOS: Check out Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.

