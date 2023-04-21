Heidi Klum Channels the 2000s in Backless Minidress With Gilded Thong & Leather Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum shared a video showing off her Y2k-inspired outfit on her Instagram today.

The short clip saw Klum clad in a metallic gold halter-style backless minidress featuring a strappy low back, slouchy bodice and a bodycon fit. For a daring twist, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black thong featuring gold hardware that peeked out from under her dress thanks to its low-cut nature.

The look pulls from similar styles worn and popularized in the 90s and early 2000s. Along with her dress, Klum wore an oversized black faux fur coat.

Klum accessorized her look with simple gold jewelry including a dainty gold chain necklace and a bright red rectangular leather clutch.

When it came to shoes, Klum’s outfit was finished with a pair of jet-black thigh-high boots. Her pair was made of shiny patent leather uppers with knife-like pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts. Although they were hard to see in her video, the striking set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Klum a conservative boost. The style has been a go-to for the “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge as of late.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News' senior digital editor Renan Botelho.