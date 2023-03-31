Heidi Klum Channels Barbiecore in Hot Pink Dress and Sock Boots for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum was seen heading to set for “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel went full Barbiecore for the filming, dressed in a hot pink knitted turtleneck minidress made of plush soft fabric. Overtop her dress sat a lengthy cardigan made of the same warmth-wicking material in the same color.

Heidi Klum is seen heading to “America’s Got Talent” on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

As for accessories, Klum stacked on a plethora of chunky silver rings which she wore with large gold framed aviator sunglasses that cooly shaded her eyes. As for her hair, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge wore her tresses down with fringy bangs.

When it came to shoes, Klum’s outfit was finished with a pair of tan thigh-high boots. Her pair featured a sock-like construction in a neutral tone that contrasted the majority pink outfit with knife-like pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts. The tan set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Heidi Klum is seen heading to “America’s Got Talent” on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Check out Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.