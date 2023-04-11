Heidi Klum Pops in Neon Green Bra Top, Ruched Skirt & White Alexander McQueen Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum brought a bold look to the “America’s Got Talent” set today in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a full neon green ensemble comprised of a fitted bra top and a high-waisted ruched bodycon maxi skirt. Layered over her top was a matching long-sleeved cardigan coat.

Heidi Klum on her way to “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On the accessories front, the model wore chunky silver rings worn with a thin matching necklace and mirrored sunglasses with rounded lenses. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge also toted a large cream-colored leather bag over her shoulder.

Lifting herself to new heights, Klum sported a daring pair of white Alexander McQueen buckle sandals. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes, large silver buckle detailing and towering block heels reaching around 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Heidi Klum on her way to “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

