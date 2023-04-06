Heidi Klum Goes Bold in Backless Shirt & Denim Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum brought bold style for “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles.

For the show taping, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was outfitted in a light blue and white striped and sequined set comprised of a long sleeve backless shirt with matching trousers.

Heidi Klum arriving to “America’s Got Talent” set in Los Angeles on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The model’s top was worn with the sleeves rolled up and also featured large front-facing pockets on the bodice featuring ample room Both Klum’s top and bottom were oversized and slouchy, making for comfortable wear.

On the accessories front, the German star toted what looked to be a medium-sized bright blue Hermes Birkin with shiny gold hardware and signature lock detailing worn with matching dainty gold jewelry and mirrored sunglasses with round lenses. As for her hair, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” judge wore her tresses simply straightened down with front-facing fringy bangs that framed her features.

Heidi Klum arriving to “Americas Got Talent” set in Los Angeles on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Klum opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of blue denim pointed-toe pumps that matched the blue hues already present in her ensemble. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

