Halsey Makes a Metallic Statement in Chainmail Dress, Hood & Mirrored Pumps at Paco Rabanne’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Halsey made a shimmering statement for Paco Rabanne’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
The singer arrived to the show to take in creative director Julian Dossena’s latest designs on Wednesday, wearing a dynamic metallic outfit. Her attire featured a silver Paco Rabanne knee-length dress, crafted from small connected light-catching chainmail discs. The same material was used in two sizes to create a matching scarf, which the singer wrapped around her head like a hood for added edge.
A metallic silver manicure and shining gold chainmail shoulder bag — glamorously accentuated with rounded crystals — completed Halsey’s outfit with a high-shine finish. For additional drama, the “Badlands” musician also wore glittering silver eye makeup in the shape of flowing tears, creating an artistic take on trending “crying” makeup.
When it came to shoes, Halsey sharply finished her outfit with a pair of metallic pumps. The “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” musician’s style featured mirrored silver uppers with pointed toes, accentuated with closed counters. Angled heels that tapered into thin tips, likely totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, completed the set with a sleek height boost for the fashion-forward occasion.
However, the moment wasn’t Halsey’s only bold statement during Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the singer also made waves online for her surprise appearance as a model in Pressiat’s fall 2023 show, posing on the runway in a sheer blue leopard-printed dress and platform heels.
Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.