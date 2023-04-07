Halle Berry Works Up a Sweat in Boxing Shoes for Fitness Friday

Halle Berry is taking Fitness Friday to a new level.

The actress posted a video captioned, “Happy #fitnessfriday! Head over to @respin .com to catch what @peterleethomas and I are up to this week! Peter rē-spun the fun to a backyard agility workout! What I love about this is anyone can do it. So let’s go y’all…all you need is a ball, some cones or small objects, and an ab wheel—and of course, a backyard, park, or hallway!”

Berry kicked back in Ringside Diablo boxing shoes. The style is designed with a breathable nylon mesh pattern and a patent leather vinyl finish, the low-top ankle allows for ease of movement and ankle support.

The actor has been frequently seen sporting Adidas and Under Armour sneakers and Nike slides. While she loves a sophisticated style, she also wears high-heeled sandals with platform or stiletto designs, often from well-known brands such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Christian Louboutin’s pointed-toe pumps have also been a staple in her shoe collection over the years.

Halle Berry is known for her classic and chic style, often opting for simple silhouettes and neutral colors. She frequently incorporates high-end designer pieces into her wardrobe but also supports emerging designers and smaller brands. Berry’s red carpet looks often feature elegant gowns with clean lines and subtle details, while her off-duty style leans towards comfortable and casual pieces like jeans and t-shirts. Overall, Berry’s fashion sense is a perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern simplicity.

