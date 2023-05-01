Halle Berry Struggles to Slip Into Custom Dolce & Gabbana Boots Tapestry Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry’s latest bold fashion moment came with a challenge.

On Sunday, Berry shared an Instagram Reel from a fitting with stylist Lindsay Flores while wearing a custom outfit from Dolce & Gabbana: a deep pink minidress covered with intricate blue and white tapestry embroidery. Giving the “Bruised” star‘s ensemble a glamorous finish were all over multicolored gemstones in varying shapes, lined with sparkling crystals to emphasize their gleam.

Unfortunately, Berry’s matching footwear, a set of printed knee-high boots with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels, took slightly longer to put on. The video found Flores — more comfortably outfitted in a beige top, blue jeans and Birkenstock’s taupe $158 Boston suede leather clogs — struggling to fit Berry’s feet through the pair’s shafts, which did not feature zippers or additional openings. In fact, the pair revealed that the “Monster’s Ball” actress had to oil her legs and feet to be able to slide the shoes on comfortably.

“They were literally made for you,” Flores tells Berry, warranting the sarcastic reply: “Well, literally, they’re not. If they were literally made for me, they would fit me.”

Regardless of their fit, the footwear created a smooth monochrome finish to Berry’s attire with their color and accents. The moment marked the star’s latest outing in Dolce & Gabbana, following the strapless bow-tied dress she wore to the Oscars in 2021.

Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Berry often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of the “Perfect Stranger” star’s shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

