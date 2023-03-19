Halle Berry Goes Grunge in Sheer Bubble Dress and Leather Heels at Future Artists Gala

Halle Berry brought artistically grunge style to the red carpet for the Future Artists Gala on Saturday night. The event, hosted by the LA County High School for the Arts, raises funds for the school’s tuition-free education.

Berry arrived at Avalon Hollywood for the occasion on Saturday night with boyfriend Van Hunt, wearing a dramatically edgy outfit. The “Bruised” star‘s ensemble featured a black tank top beneath a sheer black T-shirt dress. The silky piece feathered a gathered “bubble” style hem, which was faintly distressed and featured torn gray fabric trim along its edge. The grungy dress was accessorized with several thin gold bracelets, as well as small mismatched lucite hoop earrings in hues of bright red and deep purple.

Halle Berry attends the LA County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Hunt was also dressed in grungy style for the occasion, wearing a black silky folded jacket, long skirt and leather boots.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the LA County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Berry finished her attire with a set of heeled sandals. The “Monster’s Ball” actress‘ pair featured black leather uppers with crossed and cutout ankle and toe straps, creating a caged appearance. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sleek height boost. The set further elevated Berry’s outfit while remaining within her dark color scheme from its neutral hue and smooth texture.

A closer look at Berry’s sandals. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Berry often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of the “Perfect Stranger” star’s shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

