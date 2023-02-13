Halle Berry Falls in Stiletto Heels at Charity Event — Then Triumphantly Picks Herself Back Up

Halle Berry served a lesson in finding humor in awkward moments this week — and doing so in style.

Berry shared a new Instagram Reel online on Saturday, where she fell while walking onstage during a charity event for Looking Beyond LA, an organization that aims to enrich people living with special needs. Despite her tumble, Berry humorously reflected on the situation with the “Yep, that’s me” audio from the 2003 film “Holes,” zooming in on her angled foot in a heeled boot.

“Sometime you bust your ass!,” Berry captioned her video.

Despite her fall, Berry still served dynamic glamour in a sleek outfit styled by Lindsay Flores. The “Bruised” star wore a black crystal-trimmed blazer and miniskirt over matching trousers, romantically paired with a floral lace-paneled corset top. Further elevating the “Monster’s Ball” actress‘ ensemble were gold drop earrings, layered rings and the zoomed-in boots in question: a ruched black satin Stuart Weitzman style with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels.

When it comes to shoes, the “Perfect Stranger” star often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

