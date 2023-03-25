Halle Berry Works Up a Sweat in Leggings & Gold Boxing Shoes

Halle Berry shared another workout montage for her “Fitness Friday” series on Instagram yesterday. The video saw the “Catwoman” star jumping rope and lifting weights with her personal trainer and stunt man Peter Lee Thomas.

A portion of the caption on the post read, “It’s #fitnessfriday once again! @PeterLeethomas put me through a simple dumbbell workout, but let me tell you it was an AB BURNER!”

For the intense workout session, Berry sported a black long-sleeve mock neck zip-up with white striped detailing worn with black high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric that offered Berry comfort and freedom of movement, aiding her in her workout.

In a secondary shot in the montage, “The Call” actress wore the same black leggings but with a bright red and black swirled long-sleeve rash guard made of an aerodynamic sweat-wicking material perfect for working up a sweat.

When it came to footwear, Berry opted for a striking pair of high-top black and gold boxing shoes from Venum. The lace-up style featured high-top uppers crafted from smooth black leather, accented with metallic gold detailing. The pair was finished with capped rubber toes and 1.5-inch treaded rubber soles for a sturdy and walkable base, providing Berry with a subtle height boost while remaining relaxed and utilitarian in their silhouette.

When it comes to shoes, the “Perfect Stranger” star often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

