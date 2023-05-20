Halle Berry Flexes Her Feet in Romantic Floral Loungewear in Her ‘Happy Place’

Halle Berry took to Instagram on Thursday as she cuddled up on a lounge chair next to the beach. She captioned the photo, “in my happy place until further notice.”

The “Monster’s Ball” actress wore a black satin robe that featured an allover pink stemmed roses pattern which matched the pink lining along the center opening and cuffs.

Berry accessorized the look with an assortment of gold rings. She kept her blond pixie cut in a side swept style complementing her minimal makeup that featured a bare lip.

The “Catwoman” actress completed the look with no shoes. If she had opted for a pair of shoes, she most likely would have slipped into a pair of black or pink sandals or flip-flops. She often pairs her looks with stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals.

The last time we saw Berry was earlier this month struggling to slip into a pair of custom Dolce & Gabbana tapestry boots on an Instagram Reel.

During the video, she was assisted by her stylist Lindsay Flores who can also be credited for the sheer bodysuit and sharp pumps she wore for her Vanity Fair interview back in November.

The two seemed to get into wardrobe issues quite frequently. Berry posted a video to her Instagram in early March showing a behind-the-scenes clip of her lying on the floor trying to zip into a pair of skintight pants with the help of the stylist.

The “Perfect Stranger” star has a vast shoe closet filled with high-heeled sandals, textured platforms and leather booties. She has collected styles from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster.

Her most popular pair of shoes in her collection is a pair of pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. When she’s off duty, Berry often favors a casual pair of sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

