Halle Bailey Shines in Orange Satin Dress and Chocolate Mules at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey brought contemporary elegance to Los Angeles while celebrating Jennifer Lopez’s JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line’s new drop with Revolve. The Beverly Hills event featured a starry guest list, with Lopez, Chloe Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Milian in attendance.

During the occasion on Saturday night, Bailey posed with her sister, Chloe, in a silky orange dress. The “Little Mermaid” star’s outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline, flowing into a floor-length skirt. The star allowed her jewel-toned ensemble to take center stage, accessorizing with a sparkling diamond-covered watch, thin bracelet and dangling drop earrings.

Chloe and Halle Bailey attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

When it came to shoes, Bailey strapped into a sharp pair of new JLO mules to finish her outfit. Her $145 Metro style featured chocolate-brown uppers crafted from smooth suede, topped with crossed vamp straps for a cutout appearance. Lightly squared soles complete the pair with a retro base, which was finished with pyramid-tipped 4-inch heels.

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve’s Metro mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Lopez’s soirée was held the same day as the launch of her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection drop. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

(L-R): Christina Milian, Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Chloe Bailey attend the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Roger Vivier. Mach & Mach and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike sneakers and Teva sandals. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Fendi and Louis Vuitton and launching a Victoria’s Secret PINK T-shirt capsule with her sister, Chloe, in 2021.

