Halle Bailey Slips on Black Bodycon Dress & Pointy Pumps at Walt Disney World

Halle Bailey was photographed while out in Orlando, Fla., yesterday outfitted in an elegant dress and pumps.

The “Little Mermaid” star was dressed in an asymmetrical bodycon dress. The garment was dotted with black crystals all along one side and down the bodice, offering up a shiny aspect.

Halle Bailey is seen on March 23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, Bailey sported a pair of chunky black sunnies which she wore alongside an array of silver rings and hoops in varying sizes. As for her hair, the “Do It” songstress wore her long dark tresses in braids gathered up into a high ponytail kept out of her face.

On her feet, Bailey opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that made her look fully monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Bailey included.

A closer look at Halle Bailey’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Roger Vivier, Mach & Mach and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike sneakers and Teva sandals.

Halle Bailey is seen on March 23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Grown-ish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Fendi and Louis Vuitton and launching a Victoria’s Secret pink T-shirt capsule with her sister, Chloe, in 2021.

Last we saw her, Bailey attended an event for Jennifer Lopez’s shoe line’s new drop with Revolve in Los Angeles. The hitmaker wore an orange slip dress with chic chocolate brown suede mules with open toes.

Chloe and Halle Bailey attend the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

