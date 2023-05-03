Hailey Bieber Brings Back Convertible Zip-Off Pants Trend in Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers

Hailey Bieber brought back another fashion trend from the early 2000s, while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. This time, the model gave revived the convertible zip-off pants.

Bieber wore dark green cargo pants in a baggy style featuring bright contrasting yellow striping down the sides along with zipper detailing on the hem. The convertible pants featured zippered knees, indicating that they could easily be transformed into cargo shorts.

Hailey Bieber is seen on May 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Bieber completed her look with an oversized black zip-up hoodie that was worn slightly off the shoulder revealing a matching black cami that was underneath. Cozy and chic, Bieber wore thin black 90s-inspired sunglasses and carried a tumbler filled with coffee.

As for footwear, Bieber donned a pair of chunky black Nike Air Max 95 sneakers. The footwear was slightly sporty, comprised of shiny black patent leather and rubber uppers, the sneakers featured black laces and gold striping down the sides that matched the similar detailing in her pants.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes CREDIT: GC Images

Chunky footwear, like Biebers, has become a staple in many stars’ closets. The footwear offers the wearer’s look a walkable and sporty twist. Chunky sneakers have been spotted on top stars like Simone Biles, Ayesha Curry, Gabrielle Union, Cardi B, Angus Cloud and Vanessa Hudgens among many others.

Hailey Bieber is seen on May 02, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

