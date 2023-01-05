Hailey Bieber Masters Night-Out Style in Black Sheer Minidress, Bra & Tights

Hailey Bieber took to TikTok to share her latest night-out outfit.

On Wednesday evening, the Rhode founder shared a new video, wearing an all-black outfit. Layered atop sleek sheer Calzedonia tights for a winter-worthy finish, Bieber’s ensemble featured a sheer black minidress with a flounced strip-trimmed hemline.

Adding evening flair to the sleeveless piece were two large flounced fabric flowers, asymmetrically placed at the shoulder and hip. Bieber’s backless outfit was complete with a black bra and briefs, as well as paneled gold hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Bieber’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she completed her outfit with a set of matching heeled sandals or pumps. Both styles are go-tos for the model, who’s worn them to occasions from awards shows to campaigns over the years.

This wasn’t Bieber’s only sharp monochrome moment this week. On Monday, she was spotted at a yoga class with Justine Skye, wearing black Set Active leggings with a leather Saint Laurent trench coat, Attico sunglasses and puffed Puma mules.

Hailey Bieber strolls with Justine Skye outside of a yoga class in West Hollywood on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

