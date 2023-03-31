Hailey Bieber Evokes 90s Supermodels in Saint Laurent Micro Shorts & Pointy Pumps

Hailey Bieber wore a full Saint Laurent ensemble while out in Toronto yesterday.

The model’s ultra-chic ensemble was comprised of a dark brown bodysuit with raised wavy trim worn layered underneath a pair of daring micro mini shorts made of a shiny waxed lambskin. Further layering up, Bieber styled sheer black tights underneath her trousers, keeping her covered.

Hailey Bieber in Toronto on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: Saint Laurent

Overtop it all, the businesswoman wore a lengthy tan wool coat in a structured style with contrasting black buttons. Bieber’s shorts were belted and her outfit was accessorized with thin black sunnies reminiscent of the models of the 90s.

As for her hair, the beauty mogul wore her dark brown tresses set in a deep side part slicked back and out of her face, situated in an updo. Finishing off the look, Bieber sported gold studs that gave her look a shiny effect.

As for her footwear, Bieber opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black Saint Laurent pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Bieber included.

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

