Hailey Bieber Elevates $55 Puma Bubble Mules With Leggings & Leather Saint Laurent Coat After Workout Session With Justine Skye

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber brought chic style to West Hollywood, Calif. while working out this week.

On Monday, Bieber stepped out near a yoga class in the area with musician friend Justine Skye. For the occasion, she wore a black sports bra and matching flared $82 Sportbody leggings by Set Active; though her colorway is currently sold out, more are available on Set Active’s website.

Layered atop was an $8,200 trench coat by Saint Laurent, featuring a double-breasted silhouette with an attached buckled belt. A set of rectangular $275 Thea sunglasses from The Attico and metallic hoop earrings completed Bieber’s ensemble.

Hailey Bieber strolls with Justine Skye outside of a yoga class in West Hollywood on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Skye was also effortlessly dressed for the outing in a black jacket, olive green cargo pants and a set of chunky black sneakers.

Related Anastasia Karanikolaou Pairs Shearling Boots & Fuzzy Trench Coat on Aspen Getaway With Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Styles Oversized Trench Coat With Leather Leggings & Padded Ankle Boots on Aspen Getaway The Story of How Pelé's Shoe Deal Fueled the Feud Between the Founding Brothers of Adidas and Puma Surfaces

When it came to footwear, Bieber completed her outfit with a set of bubble mules from Puma. The Tiffany & Co. ambassador‘s style — the brand’s $55 Mayu mules, on sale from $70 — featured quilted black leather uppers atop thick rounded flat soles, lines in smooth suede for easy wear. Wide buckled upper straps finished the slip-on pair with a secure edge.

The relaxed style, which added a whimsical finish to Bieber’s outfit, notably tapped into the newest “bubble” shoe trend, which has seen exaggerated rounded soles and uppers added to clogs, mules and sandals. The silhouette brings its styles a burst of playful comfort, as seen in new offerings from brands including Isabel Marant, Simon Miller and Naked Wolfe.

A closer look at Bieber’s Puma mules. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Puma’s suede and leather Mayu mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

Discover the gallery to see Bieber’s shoe style evolution over the years.