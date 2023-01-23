×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Beiber Revamps ’90s Schoolgirl Style in Pleated Miniskirt & Lug-Sole Loafers in NYC

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Hailey-bieber
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
View Gallery 50 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber served effortless ’90s academia inspiration while in New York City this weekend.

On Sunday, the Rhode founder was spotted in Manhattan with husband Justin Bieber, wearing a chic neutral outfit. Her minimalist ensemble featured a white T-shirt beneath an oatmeal V-neck Source Unknown collared sweater, layered atop a charcoal gray pleated Misbhv miniskirt. The preppy set was given a winter-worthy finish when layered with a black collared Saint Laurent wool coat, white socks and sheer black Calzedonia tights.

Hailey Bieber, New York City, street style, 90s style, Proenza Schouler, loafers, black loafers, leather loafers, lug sole loafers, womens loafers, chunky loafers, stitched loafers, Misbhv, miniskirt, pleated skirt, socks, white socks, Calzedonia, tights, sheer tights, black tights, Dior, Bottega Venets, bag, sunglasses, Saint Laurent, coat, black coat, winter coat, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stroll in New York City on Jan. 22, 2023.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Bieber further added to her outfit’s neutral palette with a creamy tan bunched leather Casette crossbody handbag by Bottega Veneta, as well as Dior’s round-edged Diorshock sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Bieber slipped on a pair of chunky loafers from Proenza Schouler. Her $825 style included glossy black leather uppers with rounded toes and upper stitching — plus penny keeper straps for a preppy accent. Completing the set were thick 1.5-inch ridged lug soles, adding a rebellious, chunky finish to her academic-esque outfit.

Hailey Bieber, New York City, street style, 90s style, Proenza Schouler, loafers, black loafers, leather loafers, lug sole loafers, womens loafers, chunky loafers, stitched loafers, Misbhv, miniskirt, pleated skirt, socks, white socks, Calzedonia, tights, sheer tights, black tights, Dior, Bottega Venets, bag, sunglasses, Saint Laurent, coat, black coat, winter coat, Justin Bieber
A closer look at Bieber’s Proenza Schouler loafers.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images
Proenza Schouler, loafers, black loafers, leather loafers, lug sole loafers, womens loafers, chunky loafers, stitched loafers
Proenza Schouler’s lug-sole loafers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

Discover the gallery to see Bieber’s shoe style evolution over the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad