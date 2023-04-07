Hailey Bieber Styles 90s Staples in Leather Jacket & Square-Toed Loafers

Hailey Bieber was photographed while out in Los Angeles yesterday.

Keeping it casual, the Fila brand ambassador bundled up in an oversized distressed black leather jacket with black buttons and pockets on either side which she wore overtop a plain black tee with white trim. On bottom, Bieber wore dark brown denim trousers that were belted, keeping them in place.

Hailey Bieber is seen on April 06, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Bieber rounded out her ensemble by donning swirling gold dangling earrings with thin black 90s-inspired shades and toted a black leather mini shoulder bag for good measure. As for her hair, the runway regular wore her short brown tresses parted down the middle and slicked back and out of her face, worn in a simple updo.

Related Halle Berry's Style Evolution Through the Years Ariana Debose Slips on Versace Loafers & Printed Maxi Dress for 'The View' Chloe Bailey Celebrates Solo Debut Album 'In Pieces' in White Body-Con Latex Dress and Clear Sandal Heels

Hailey Bieber is seen on April 06, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, Bieber stepped out in glossy black leather loafers. Paired alongside long white socks, the style included eye-catching square toes and short stacked block heels. The casual pair contrasted Bieber’s less formal leaning ensemble quite nicely, making for a stand-out shoe choice by smartening up the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best looks through the years.