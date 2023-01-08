Hailey Bieber Wears $100 Adidas Samba Sneakers and Prada Leather with Justin Bieber in Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber’s daytime style got a dark revamp in Los Angeles this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Rhode founder was spotted in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her attire featured a light gray crop top, paired with black $800 Wardrobe.NYC trousers from her 2022 collaboration with the label. A $6,800 Prada motorcycle jacket, crafted in a collared silhouette with distressed black leather, gave her outfit a grungy edge. The luxury brand’s $3,950 Cleo shoulder bag in brushed black leather, as well as Saint Laurent’s $395 oval-shaped 557 sunglasses, chicly completed her outfit.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walk in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Justin was also comfortable dressed for the occasion, wearing dark blue jeans and a red Philadelphia 76ers jersey with a gray hoodie, red baseball cap and white sneakers.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walk in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Bieber completed her outfit with a set of low-top Adidas sneakers. Her $100 Samba style featured black leather uppers with monochrome laces, accented by gray suede paneling. The round-toed style was complete with “Adidas Samba”-branded tongue labels, as well as the brand’s signature triple stripes in white. Dark brown gum rubber soles finished the set with an easygoing finish, ideal for daylong wear.

Adidas’ Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

