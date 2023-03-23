Hailey Bieber Takes on Y2K Streetwear With Justin Bieber in Slouchy Pants & Adidas Samba Sneakers

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted running errands in Los Angeles today while coordinating their streetwear style.

Hailey was outfitted in a majority all-black ensemble comprised of an oversized black leather jacket worn overtop a gray crop top. On bottom, the model completed her Y2K-inspired look with slouchy black low-rise trousers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on March 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The runway regular finished off her look with a bright red Yankees baseball cap and a variety of gold jewelry.

Similarly, Justin wore a bright orange oversized hoodie overtop a gray tee. The “Baby” singer styled baggy light-wash denim on the bottom. Justin accessorized with a black baseball cap from his own brand Drew House and a pendant necklace.

Related Ashley Graham Slips on Adidas Samba Sneakers With Graphic Sheer Top & Cargo Pants Hailey Bieber Gets Casual in Sweatsuit & Chunk Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers Hailey Bieber Coordinates Y2K Style With Justin Bieber in Oversized Jeans & Leather Boots

Although it was hard to see over the eclipsing hem of her pants, Hailey sported black and gray low-top Adidas Samba vegan sneakers with the athletic brand’s signature white stripes on the sides of each shoe. Justin wore a pair of white low-top Reebok sneakers in a chunky style.

A closer look at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Adidas Samba vegan low-top sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on March 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Yummy” singer’s wardrobe typically consists of trendy looks, including button-downs, khaki pants, oversized t-shirts and sports jerseys. Meanwhile, when the star is getting red carpet ready, Bieber often wears eye-catching tailored pieces with statement accessories. It’s no secret that Bieber is an avid fan of funky footwear. The singer’s eclectic and colorful streetwear-inspired style often welcomes the addition of interesting and usually chunky or oversized sneakers at every turn.

Related: Best Adidas Samba Shoes

PHOTOS: Check out Hailey Bieber’s best style moments over the years.