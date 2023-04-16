Hailey Bieber Elevates Stone-Washed Jeans With Square-Toed Boots for Coachella 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber brought her nonchalant style to Indio, Calif., for day 2 of the 2023 Coachella music festival.

On Saturday, Bieber posed before a day of concerts and parties in a casual Dani Michelle-styled outfit, as seen on Instagram. Her attire featured a ribbed white $65 cropped tank top by Eterne, paired with wide-leg blue jeans with allover stonewashed fading by Acne Studios. The set was cinched with a black leather belt, which Bieber further elevated with Aupen’s $140 Purpose shoulder bag, crafted from black vegan leather.

Bieber’s outfit was smoothly finished with layered gold huggie pendant earrings, two thin necklaces and a set of black Gucci sunglasses. For a luxe bohemian spin, she also layered her tank top over Jacquie Aiche’s sparkling diamond and gold Drip body chain.

When it came to footwear, Bieber paired her revamped classic outfit with a pair of black leather boots. Her square-toed style featured squared toes with faintly rounded edges, as well as squared front soles. Though the pair’s heels could not be seen, they likely totaled 1-2 inches in height, providing the Rhode founder with a subtle height boost throughout the day. The outfit marked Bieber’s latest bohemian style moment, following her orange bikini and sand mermaid tail — worn earlier this month to launch Rhode’s sold-out Passionfruit Jelly flavor of its $16 peptide lip treatment.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

