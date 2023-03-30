Gwyneth Paltrow Suits Up in Blue Velvet Blazer & Corduroy Pants for the Last Day of Her Ski Trial

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow brought a comfy take to suiting on the final day of her ski trial, which is currently being deliberated by a jury. The lifestyle influencer is currently facing a lawsuit alleging she hit a doctor while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in 2016, according to AP News.

While entering the courtroom in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, Paltrow wore a sharp blazer crafted from deep blue velvet. The Goop founder‘s soft outerwear featured a double-breasted silhouette with sharp lapels and long sleeves, formally layered atop a light blue collared shirt with a thin striped print.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom during her trial in Park City, Utah on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

Paltrow wore no jewelry with her attire, simply accessorizing with Smythson’s $250 Soho notebook, crafted from cross-grained leather in a deep lapis hue. Her outfit’s base was complete with a pair of smooth light brown trousers crafted from soft corduroy, bringing it a preppy finish.

When it came to footwear, the Oscar-winning actress‘ shoes could not be seen. However, her style likely included a chunky boot silhouette with thick lugged soles, similar to the past pairs she’s worn in court from Prada and Celine.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paltrow often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress‘ ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful or embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport-chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers and Birkenstock sandals.

