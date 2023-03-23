Gwyneth Paltrow Goes to Court With Goop Sweater, Celine Lace-Up Boots and a $250 Notebook

Gwyneth Paltrow took minimalist style to court this week. The lifestyle influencer is currently facing a lawsuit alleging she hit a doctor while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in 2016, according to CNN.

While leaving the courtroom in Park City, Utah, on Tuesday, Paltrow was spotted in a cream turtleneck sweater with ribbed trim from her own G. Label by Goop brand. The Goop founder‘s cozy knitwear was layered with dark brown wide-leg trousers, as well as a tonal olive green coat.

Gwyneth Paltrow is seen leaving court in Park City, Utah, on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Paltrow opted to finish her outfit with Ray-Ban’s gold-framed $213 Aviator Classic sunglasses and thin gold stud earrings, as well as stacked bracelets ranging from gold bangles to dark strands of beads.

When it came to footwear, the Oscar-winning actress laced into a pair of chunky boots from Celine to finish her outfit. Her $1,200 Lace-Up style featured smooth deep tan leather uppers with rounded toes and thin front laces, debossed at the back with the French brand’s signature Triomphe logo.

A closer look at Paltrow’s Celine boots. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Paltrow’s chunky style was finished with thick ridged brown soles totaling 1.8 inches in height, giving her a subtle utilitarian height boost to complete her cold-weather attire.

Celine’s lace-up boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Celine

However, this wasn’t Paltrow’s only outfit accent; while leaving the courtroom, she was also seen carrying Smythson’s $250 Soho notebook, crafted from cross-grained leather in a deep lapis hue.

Gwyneth Paltrow covers her face with a Smythson notebook while leaving court in Park City, Utah, on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

Paltrow often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress‘ ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful or embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport-chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers and Birkenstock sandals.

