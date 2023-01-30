Gwyneth Paltrow Laces Into Retro Koio Sneakers for New G. Label by Goop Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow modeled for the new January campaign for her namesake company Goop’s clothing brand, G.Label by Goop.

While posing in her campaign, as seen on Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress donned a plush black fleece jacket with a matching set of sweat shorts and a crop top, paired with gray socks. Giving her athleisure a glamorous finish were small gold huggie earrings and thin gold and diamond rings.

Further emphasizing her outfit’s retro nature was a set of Koio’s Retro Runner sneakers. The $236 (previously $295) style featured a vintage-inspired lace-up silhouette with uppers crafted from smooth suede and leather. For added comfort, the style also included sustainably-sourced outsoles and EVA midsoles. Though Paltrow’s specific colorway is currently unavailable, other colorways are currently available on Koio’s website.

In other photos in the spread, Paltrow could be seen in an array of contemporary, breezy ensembles. One outfit featured white tube socks paired with shearling-strapped slides, completed by a ribbed cream sweater and cotton shorts. Another featured the brand’s black leather miniskirt and short-sleeved top, paired with matching twist-strapped slides.

Rounding out the Goop founder‘s outfits were a high-necked black blouse and blue jeans, as well as a gaunt tan tank top tucked into a set of white button-up pants.

Retailing from $43-$8,000, the new G.Label by Goop collection includes a wide range of versatile athleisure, knitwear, dresses, separates and fine jewelry. You can shop the full range now on Goop’s website.

Paltrow often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress‘ ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful or embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport-chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers and Birkenstock sandals.

