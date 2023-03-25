Gwyneth Paltrow Goes to Court in $1,450 Prada Monolith Boots & Knitwear

Gwyneth Paltrow opted for neutrals while at court on Friday. The “Shakespeare in Love” star is currently facing a lawsuit alleging she hit a doctor while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in 2016, according to CNN.

While entering the courtroom in Park City, Utah, Paltrow was photographed wearing a long sleeve black collared knit button-down worn alongside a deep blue maxi skirt that stopped at her calves. Layered underneath her skirt sat a pair of black opaque tights.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Goop owner accessorized simply, donning gold jewelry on her fingers and stacking it up on her wrist. As for her hair, Paltrow opted to keep her long blond tresses parted down the middle, worn in face-framing waves. When she took the stand, Paltrow wore glasses with brown frames.

On her feet, the “Shallow Hal” actress stepped out in Prada Monolith leather boots with rounded toes, thick slip-free tread and a glossy finish.

A closer look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The sleek pair streamlined Paltrow’s silhouette, blending into the hem of her dress, while the thick rubber soles offered the Oscar-winning actress a small boost in height. Black lug soles are a popular choice among many celebrities for their versatility and the footwear’s grungy feel. It’s a casual shoe with a comfortable fit that allows for extended wear time no matter the weather.

Prada “Monolith” lug sole boots. CREDIT: Prada

Paltrow often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress‘ ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful or embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport-chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers and Birkenstock sandals.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot & More Celebrities at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party