Gwen Stefani Gets Ready for Easter in Comfy Clothes & Bunny Slippers

Gwen Stefani got ready for Easter in a short video posted to her Instagram today. The clip saw the “Rich Girl” songstress clad in loungewear, showing off her decorations for the holiday which included bundles of colorful blooming flowers and porcelain rabbit statues.

Ready for spring, Stefani donned a plain cropped white tee worn with what looked to be black sweatpants.

The hitmaker layered on a black satin stripped cardigan of some kind which she took off by the end of the video. As for accessories, Stefani sported a plethora of gold chain necklaces worn with bracelets and rings of the same style. “The Sweet Escape” singer wore her iconic blond hair gathered up in a top bun.

In a similar style to her outfit, Stefani’s shoes were also comfy and slipper-like. The cozy style was comprised of rounded toes and a chunky slip-on silhouette with thick soles. The pair were made of a white fleece-like material that added warmth while the tops of each shoes were emblazoned with a rabbit print.

For red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

