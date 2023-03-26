Gwen Stefani Sparkles in Bejeweled Bra, Fringed Pants and Booties for Blake Shelton’s Tour

Gwen Stefani took a glamorous approach to dressing while on tour with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton just wrapped his “Welcome to the Honky Tonk” tour, which held its last show in Buffalo on March 25.

On Saturday, Stefani snapped a behind-the-scenes mirror video in a new Instagram Reel. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a black bra top from PatBO, coated in sparkling silver crystal latticework. The bejeweled top was paired with complementary black PatBO pants, embellished with a silver crystal diamond pattern and swinging fringe. A long-sleeved mesh shirt added a punky twist to Stefani’s Patricia Bonaldi-designed outfit, which was comfortably topped with a black bomber shrugged off her shoulders.

When it came to footwear, Stefani’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek Alexandre Vauthier booties. The “Make Me Like You” singer‘s style featured smooth black suede uppers with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels. Sparkling crystals along the pair’s curved ankle-high shafts completed them with a glamorous spin.

However, this wasn’t Stefani’s only sleek shoe moment while on-tour with Shelton. On Friday, she shared a second Reel in another outfit styled by Zangardi: a corseted black leather top, fringed skirt and fishnet tights, complete with leather stiletto-heeled booties covered in black and silver studs.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

