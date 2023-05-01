Gwen Stefani Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Marc Jacobs Heels, Crystal Bralette & Fishnet Tights

Gwen Stefani teased an upcoming project in posts made to her Instagram on Saturday. The star was clad in a full Marc Jacobs look.

Although details about the project are unknown, Stefani encouraged fans to guess what she’s working on in the comments. Both the video and images shared saw the “Hollaback Girl” clad in a white cropped top layered underneath a dainty crystalized bralette. Atop her cropped tee, Stefani sported a lengthy hot pink denim jacket in an oversized style. On the bottom, the hitmaker donned fishnet tights and a pink denim skirt that matched her jean jacket with silver button closures.

On her feet, Stefani styled a pair of white leather platform boots, also from Marc Jacobs. Pulled from the designer brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, the “Kiki” boot is comprised of thick and sturdy platform soles along with a strappy construction featuring buckle closures that ran up Stefani’s ankles, securing the footwear in place. Towering 8.5-inch block heels completed the “Rich Girl” songstress’ shoes, giving her a sizeable boost.

The “Kiki” boot has been worn on a variety of famous feet including Ashley Graham, Tinashe, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and now Stefani. The sky-high footwear has become a staple of Jacobs’ latest collections but made its first appearance in his work long ago during his fall 2016 show. The footwear instantly gives those who wear the style an undeniably powerful appearance.

For red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

