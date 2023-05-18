Gwen Stefani Shares Views on Heels vs. Cowboy Boots and More on Instagram

Gwen Stefani took to social media to share her shoe preferences this week.

On Wednesday, Stefani shared a new Instagram Reel while doing a Q&A session for her fans. During the clip, the Grammy Award-winning singer answered a range of questions identifying her preferences for various topics, including checkered print, lipstick and her own song “Hollaback Girl.” Within the session — where she wore a checkerboard-printed shirtdress with a chain belt and layered gold bangles — Stefani also shared she preferred cowboy boots to high heels.

The “Make Me Like You” singer‘s footwear also tapped into her penchant for boots: a knee-high set with glossy white leather embossed hats. Thought the pair couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely completed with pointed or closed toes and thin stiletto heels. The style is a go-to for Stefani, seen frequently during her public appearances and judging sessions on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The musician’s shoe debate moment also followed her Mother’s Day outing with husband Blake Shelton on Sunday. For that occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer went wild in a patchwork red, blue and white leopard-printed dress with fishnet tights and black pointed-toe patent leather boots with thin stiletto heels.

Gwen Stefani celebrates Mother’s Day with Blake Shelton on May 14, 2023. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

